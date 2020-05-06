As Washington state launches into its four-phase reopening plan — starting with state parks, whose closure ended Tuesday — a group that includes four Republican state lawmakers is suing Gov. Jay Inslee, asking a federal court to strike down the stay-home order altogether.
'I'm back from the dead': How a Seattle man survived a 62-day battle with COVID-19
Michael Flor, 70, choked out what he believed was a final goodbye to his wife, as a nurse held a phone to his ear.
"He was as sick as you can get," his doctor says.
But yesterday, dozens of doctors and nurses clapped him out of the hospital after a two-month stay. Watch that emotional moment, and read the story of how Swedish's longest-hospitalized patient fought off the coronavirus, emerging into a stunning new era.
Washington state faces painful cuts to parks, schools, social-service programs and more as preliminary numbers show a possible $7 billion hit to revenue through 2023. A special legislative session is likely.
