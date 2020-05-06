As Washington state launches into its four-phase reopening plan — starting with state parks, whose closure ended Tuesday — a group that includes four Republican state lawmakers is suing Gov. Jay Inslee, asking a federal court to strike down the stay-home order altogether.

Preliminary numbers show Washington state could lose $7 billion through 2023, making a special legislative session likely this year to adjust the state’s budget. Meanwhile, some of the least populous states in the U.S. have few infections but scored big when Congress pumped out federal aid.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.