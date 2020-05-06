State parks, fishing and boating reopened in Washington Tuesday after a month-long coronavirus hiatus, and quickly started attracting visitors, most of whom seemed to be following social-distancing measures, parks officials said. On the same day the state launched its four-phase reopening plan, a group of Republican lawmakers and four Washington state legislators sued Gov. Jay Inslee in federal court, accusing him of portraying the pandemic threat as overblown and seeking to strike down the stay-home order.

The Washington economy continues to struggle – preliminary numbers show the state could lose $7 billion through 2023, making a special legislative session likely to adjust the state’s budget. Meanwhile, some of the most least-populated states in the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming, have the lowest numbers of infections, but have scored big this spring when Congress pumped out direct federal aid to the states.

