State parks, fishing and boating reopened in Washington Tuesday after a month-long coronavirus hiatus, and quickly started attracting visitors, most of whom seemed to be following social-distancing measures, parks officials said. On the same day the state launched its four-phase reopening plan, a group of Republican lawmakers and four Washington state legislators sued Gov. Jay Inslee in federal court, accusing him of portraying the pandemic threat as overblown and seeking to strike down the stay-home order.

The Washington economy continues to struggle – preliminary numbers show the state could lose $7 billion through 2023, making a special legislative session likely to adjust the state’s budget. Meanwhile, some of the most least-populated states in the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii, Montana and Wyoming, have the lowest numbers of infections, but have scored big this spring when Congress pumped out direct federal aid to the states.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.

State parks seemed "busy ... but not unmanageable" as they reopened yesterday, but the true test will come in the days ahead when temperatures flirt with 80 degrees. Here are some things to keep in mind if you're heading out.

Washington state faces painful cuts to parks, schools, social-service programs and more as preliminary numbers show a possible $7 billion hit to revenue through 2023. A special legislative session is likely.

Health officials are increasingly warning of a second wave of infections and deaths around the globe. The question isn't whether it will hit, they say: It's when, and how badly. This comes as the Trump administration plans to phase out its coronavirus task force and focus on the economy. The president yesterday started traveling again, touring an Arizona mask factory.

A top federal vaccine official says he was ousted for prioritizing "science and safety" over politics. Rick Bright had raised concerns over a drug touted by Trump.

Nordstrom is permanently closing 16 full-line stores and changing how other ones function as it adapts to new realities.

Starbucks is reopening most of its coffee shops by the end of this week. Customers can expect changes, from ordering to paying and picking up drinks.

Some tribes have reopened casinos in Washington, and more will soon follow. At least one tribe is checking every customer's temperature.

People are holding coronavirus parties in Walla Walla County, thinking it's better to get COVID-19 over with. Local officials are saying this is a bad idea.

Four Republican lawmakers sued Gov. Jay Inslee in federal court yesterday, arguing "the emergency has been contained" and the stay-home order should be struck down.

Alaska Airlines is facing significant cuts after its parent company's first quarterly loss in more than a decade.

Renton leaders are pushing King County to move 200 homeless people out of a hotel where they've been sheltering against the spread of coronavirus. First responders are strained and businesses are anxious, officials say.

Home-sales activity is climbing. Our daily chart shows signs of a rebound in the Seattle area.

Didn’t get your stimulus payment yet? Here’s what to do.

—Kris Higginson
