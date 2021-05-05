As a fourth coronavirus wave that’s been growing for weeks in our state starts to plateau, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday all 39 Washington counties will remain in their current phases in the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan for at least two weeks.

President Joe Biden continues to work to win over the country’s vaccine skeptics and those unmotivated to get inoculated, and on Tuesday set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by the Fourth of July.

