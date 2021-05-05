We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Health inspectors have shut down a popular U District hangout over COVID-19 violations. The too-crowded Flowers Restaurant kept racking up complaints about maskless staffers and more, inspectors say.
"Vaccine seating" has arrived, and so has an outcry. Gov. Jay Inslee's plan to allow more people into churches, stadiums and other big venues that offer "vaccinated sections" is raising complaints of discrimination and comparisons to Gestapo Germany. But a clever twist means this plan doesn't stifle freedom — it expands it, columnist Danny Westneat writes. The Tacoma Rainiers will offer those special sections when they open their season tomorrow, and the Mariners apparently aren't far behind.
Washington state has hit the pause button on reopening. No county will move back or forward for at least two weeks because of an "evolving situation" in which COVID-19 trends might be improving … maybe, possibly, fingers crossed.
Use it or lose it, President Joe Biden is telling states that don't use all of the vaccines allocated to them as demand drops. He's shifting the focus away from mass vaccination sites as he launches a new round in this fight.