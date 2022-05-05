The number of reported COVID-19 cases continued to fall last week across the globe, except in the Americas and Africa, according to the World Health Organization’s weekly pandemic report.

COVID-19 cases increased by about a third across Africa and 13% in the Americas, according to the health agency’s report.

Meanwhile, Washington and federal government websites are still offering free COVID-19 tests. Follow our guide to order at-home tests from Washington state or from the federal government.

