The number of reported COVID-19 cases continued to fall last week across the globe, except in the Americas and Africa, according to the World Health Organization’s weekly pandemic report.
COVID-19 cases increased by about a third across Africa and 13% in the Americas, according to the health agency’s report.
Meanwhile, Washington and federal government websites are still offering free COVID-19 tests. Follow our guide to order at-home tests from Washington state or from the federal government.
Seattle police, city officials met WA inspectors with suspicion during mask compliance investigations, reports say
A pair of investigations by the Washington Department of Labor and Industries into widespread refusal by Seattle police officers to comply with mask mandates during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic were hampered by incidents of open suspicion and stubbornness by officers and their commanders, according to inspection reports.
Copies of the reports obtained by The Seattle Times, issued in January and July 2021, point to numerous instances when officers failed to wear protective masks or maintain social distancing, resulting in a sharply critical Office of Inspector General review issued last month.
The inspector general, one of three civilian watchdog agencies that monitors Seattle Police Department operations, concluded officers violated the law by failing to wear masks and observe social distancing — and that the department’s command staff failed to make them comply.
The state safety and health inspection reports cite instances when SPD officials “refused to answer questions” during inspections and barred compliance and safety officers from accessing SPD facilities — even after the inspections were approved by a lieutenant and inspectors showed their government identification.
The July report said police officials “claimed they had never heard” of the state Department of Labor and Industries or its occupational safety and health division.
The same report said credentialed inspectors were denied access to Seattle police’s West Precinct in April 2021 “due to concerns that [the precinct] housed Criminal Justice Information Systems.”ADVERTISINGSkip AdSkip AdSkip Ad
“Employer refused and/or was unable to answer questions regarding their masking, social distancing and meal time policies,” the report said. “They also would not provide information on how frequently the desks in the report writing area or gym were used,” and refused the inspectors’ request to interview officers during the inspection.
The vanishing variants: Lessons from gamma, iota and mu
In early 2021, scientists in Colombia discovered a worrisome new coronavirus variant. This variant, eventually known as mu, had several troubling mutations that experts believed could help it evade the immune system’s defenses.
Over the following months, mu spread swiftly in Colombia, fueling a new surge of COVID-19 cases. By the end of August, it had been detected in dozens of countries, and the World Health Organization had designated it a “variant of interest.”
“Mu was starting to make some noise globally,” said Joseph Fauver, a genomic epidemiologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and an author of a recent study on the variant.
And then it fizzled. Today, the variant has all but vanished.
US expands pandemic asylum limits while preparing to end them
The Biden administration has begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under pandemic-related powers to deny migrants a chance to seek asylum, expanding use of the rule even as it publicly says it has been trying to unwind it, officials said Wednesday.
The U.S. struck an agreement with Mexico to expel up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans a day from three locations: San Diego; El Paso, Texas; and Rio Grande Valley, Texas, according to a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the effort.
The expulsions began April 27 and will end May 22, the official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been made public. They are carried out under Title 42 authority, which was named for a public health law and used to expel migrants on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Title 42 is due to expire May 23.
The U.S. and Mexico agreed April 26 to very limited expulsions of Cubans and Nicaraguans, according to a high-level Mexican official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. It was prompted by higher numbers of migrants from those two countries coming to the U.S. border.
