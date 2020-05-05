Washingtonians yearning for a taste of Northwest normalcy may feel some relief today as more than 100 state parks reopen for day use after weeks of coronavirus-related closures. Gov. Inslee announced phased-in relaxations of his stay-home order last week. Public health officials are instructing residents to continue practicing social distancing. Here’s what you need to know before heading out.

Some businesses may not be too far behind state parks. Barbershops, hair salons, professional services and some in-store retail purchases could resume June 1 as Washington begins to reopen its economy, state Secretary of Health John Wiesman said Monday. If the numbers of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases “go way down” in the coming weeks, he said, those businesses could open earlier — but some mathematical models are predicting the number of deaths in the United States could nearly double by the summer.

