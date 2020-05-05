Washingtonians yearning for a taste of Northwest normalcy may feel some relief today as
more than 100 state parks reopen for day use after weeks of coronavirus-related closures. Gov. Inslee announced phased-in relaxations of his stay-home order last week. Public health officials are instructing residents to continue practicing social distancing. Here’s what you need to know before heading out.
Some businesses may not be too far behind state parks.
Barbershops, hair salons, professional services and some in-store retail purchases could resume June 1 as Washington begins to reopen its economy, state Secretary of Health John Wiesman said Monday. If the numbers of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases “go way down” in the coming weeks, he said, those businesses could open earlier — but some mathematical models are predicting the number of deaths in the United States could nearly double by the summer.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we'll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday . Live updates:
7:26 am Losing a tenuous home
Cynthia Cantrill clears out her tent Monday at Ballard Commons before the deadline to have everything removed by the City of Seattle’s Navigation Team. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
The City of Seattle's move to clear an encampment in Ballard is
raising concerns about where homeless people can go to safely ride out the pandemic.
—Sydney Brownstone and Daniel Beekman
7:05 am Quarantine Corner: Mother's Day edition
Kids can make “stained glass” artwork using tissue paper, clear contact paper and construction paper. (JiaYing Grygiel)
Here's your fair warning that Sunday is the day, and nobody's bringing home crafts from school this year.
Some help:
—Kris Higginson
6:56 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Welcome to Phase 1 of Washington's reopening. More than 100 state parks reopen today, and there are some important things to know before you venture out. Here's the full list of parks.
Washington’s barbers and hair salons could reopen June 1, along with some in-store retail. State officials are looking ahead to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's plan.
The daily coronavirus death toll will nearly double by June, the White House privately predicted as President Donald Trump presses for states to reopen. A closely watched UW institute also sharply increased its projections, reflecting "premature relaxation of restrictions." (We've written about why mathematical models differ so much, and whether they can be believed.) Track the spread of the virus in Washington state and around the world.
Seattle will protect residential tenants from eviction for six months after the current moratorium expires, under a plan unanimously approved by the City Council. Here's how it will work.
An Amazon VP and top engineer has resigned "in dismay" over the firing of activists who spoke out about treatment of warehouse workers amid the coronavirus. Tim Bray is talking about "a vein of toxicity" in the company's culture.
The world came together for a virtual vaccine summit yesterday, but the U.S. was conspicuously absent. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's cross-country trip today is provoking angst over the risks of travel.
The pandemic has claimed a big retail casualty. J. Crew's bankrupcty filing may be just the first.
Daily chart: Today, we look at how listings for new jobs have changed for Seattle, Washington and the nation.
—Kris Higginson
12:00 am
