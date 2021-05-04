By
 

All Washington restaurant owners working through pandemic-related challenges can now apply for a piece of a relief fund that came into effect under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Meanwhile, air travel in the country hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent countries.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Metro Transit is planning for a rebound, but not everyone is on board. Metro recently boosted the number of riders allowed on buses. But some pre-pandemic transit users say they're no in hurry to climb up the bus steps again: "I’m just not ready to take a risk like that."

Youth ages 12 to 15 could be getting vaccines next week. The U.S. is expected to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for that age group after a study detailed its effectiveness and side effects.

Take your pick of vaccines: Two Seattle hubs are offering a menu, and you can also choose your jab at tonight's Mariners game. Do you have to get the shot(s) in your arm? Well, no. Here's our complete guide to getting your vaccine.

Which counties will get kicked into reverse in Washington’s reopening plan? The numbers don't look good for King County, although there's a glimmer of hope that the trend may be improving. We'll keep you posted on today's decision in our live updates, and here's a refresher on what you can and can't do in each phase.

UW students need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall, even if they're taking classes entirely online, the university said yesterday. Here's how this will work.

"Re-entry anxiety" is on the rise, particularly when it comes to travel. Mental health and travel experts are sharing guidance for dealing with this. Meanwhile, Europe plans to open to vaccinated American travelers as soon as next month, but there are big questions about proving your vaccination status — and what happens after you arrive.

