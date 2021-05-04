All Washington restaurant owners working through pandemic-related challenges can now apply for a piece of a relief fund that came into effect under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Meanwhile, air travel in the country hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent countries.

