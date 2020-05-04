About two-thirds of Seattleites say they’re willing to keep up physical distancing for as long as required, according to a new survey. Many respondents here said they’d want one of two things to happen — both based on data — before distancing can be put to rest: Widespread antibody testing or a significant drop in coronavirus cases.
The survey also showed about one-third of Seattle residents have either lost their job or had their hours cut because of the COVID-19 crisis, 69% say they have cut back on food spending since the crisis began, and 23% have skipped a credit card or loan payment.
Stimulus aid is on the way for college students, but some are getting left out
Washington colleges and universities are getting more than $220 million in stimulus money, and half of it is supposed to go to needy students whose educations were scrambled by the coronavirus. But many of those students are excluded. Here's where the money is and isn't going.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to be stuck at home
There are plenty of fun ways to stretch your kid’s brain (and your own) at home this week, whether you’re listening to sloth sounds or embracing the rain with a little science project. Here are five ideas.
The pandemic is leaving a trail of depression and anxiety. Nutrition isn't a cure, but studies have shown strong associations between diet and mental well-being, nutritionist Carrie Dennett writes. Here are resources for mental health support, as well as emergency food, child care and more.
Washington hospitals are facing a new crisis:They're bleeding red ink as patients stay home in the wake of canceled appointments and surgeries. Community health centers are facing particularly daunting finances.
If you get sick at work, is your company liable? Congress is revving up for a fight with huge implications for how millions of Americans will re-enter workplaces. Masked senators open a new session today, but the House is staying home.
If you work in a senior or long-term care facility in Washington,we'd like to hear from you. How have you navigated the challenges of your job both before and during the pandemic? What is the situation like now?
