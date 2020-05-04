About two-thirds of Seattleites say they’re willing to keep up physical distancing for as long as required, according to a new survey. Many respondents here said they’d want one of two things to happen — both based on data — before distancing can be put to rest: Widespread antibody testing or a significant drop in coronavirus cases.

The survey also showed about one-third of Seattle residents have either lost their job or had their hours cut because of the COVID-19 crisis, 69% say they have cut back on food spending since the crisis began, and 23% have skipped a credit card or loan payment.

A few dates to know as you start the week: As of today, Costco customers are required to wear masks (meanwhile, Whole Foods is providing masks but not requiring them for shoppers). And tomorrow, more than 100 Washington state parks will reopen.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday afternoon.

