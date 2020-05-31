On Saturday, representatives with the Seattle parks and neighborhoods departments handed out hundreds of single-use use masks to people taking part in the day’s demonstrations. Several groups at the protests handed out masks, water and sanitizing wipes to participants.

Seattle Premium Outlets on the Tulalip Reservation reopened Saturday, with restrictions, after a two-month closure to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Snohomish County shopping center’s 100-plus stores will limit how many customers can enter at one time, and face masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing will be available at the outlet mall’s entrances, owner Simon Property Group said Saturday in a news release. Some common areas will have signs directing traffic flow.

About 1% of kids who visited a Seattle hospital in April had been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the first large-scale survey for antibodies in children. The study also found most of the youngsters developed a robust immune response, an encouraging sign for a future vaccine. Most of the children who tested positive for antibodies had no symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That fits with widespread evidence that children are much less likely than adults to become ill or die.

