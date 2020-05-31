On Saturday, representatives with the Seattle parks and neighborhoods departments handed out hundreds of single-use use masks to people taking part in the day’s demonstrations. Several groups at the protests handed out masks, water and sanitizing wipes to participants.
Seattle Premium Outlets on the Tulalip Reservation reopened Saturday, with restrictions, after a two-month closure to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Snohomish County shopping center’s 100-plus stores will limit how many customers can enter at one time, and face masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing will be available at the outlet mall’s entrances, owner Simon Property Group said Saturday in a news release. Some common areas will have signs directing traffic flow.
About 1% of kids who visited a Seattle hospital in April had been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the first large-scale survey for antibodies in children. The study also found most of the youngsters developed a robust immune response, an encouraging sign for a future vaccine. Most of the children who tested positive for antibodies had no symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That fits with widespread evidence that children are much less likely than adults to become ill or die.
Officials worry that protests could cause coronavirus outbreaks
Protests in cities across the U.S. over repeated racial injustices are raising fears of new coronavirus outbreaks, as thousands of people gather after weeks of social distancing efforts.
“We have two crises that are sandwiched on top of one other,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.
Health experts fear that silent carriers of the virus could unwittingly infect others at protests where people are packed cheek to jowl, many without masks, many chanting, singing or shouting. The virus is dispersed by microscopic droplets in the air when people cough, sneeze, sing or talk.
Will orcas thrive in the pandemic’s quieter waters? Scientists aim to find out
The coronavirus pandemic's impact may even extend to orcas: With recreational boat traffic in the Salish Sea down due to stay-at-home orders, researchers are investigating how the orcas are responding.
The southern resident orcas hunt by sound, and disturbance and noise caused by boats and vessels form one of three main threats to their survival, in addition to lack of adequate chinook salmon (their preferred food) and pollution.
The Northwest whale watch industry is anticipating a restart at some point this summer, with retrofits for social distancing.
Researchers continue to study the post-viral problems that patients suffer from after otherwise recovering from the virus. There have been reports of damage to lungs, kidneys and hearts, as well as fatigue, muscle pain, and cognitive problems.