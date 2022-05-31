U.S. health officials are reporting over 100,000 COVID-19 cases a day, a rate five times higher than this point last year.

Though studies suggest that the majority of people stop testing positive for COVID-19 within ten days of the onset of their illness, a notable subset of people report testing positive for longer.

While some people may still be infectious, the tests may also be picking up viral debris from people with a waning infection.

But experts said it’s difficult to know how to interpret the results. Some scientists believe the most sound thing to do is continue to isolate, while others disagree and say that prolonged isolation is unnecessary for most people who are otherwise healthy.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.