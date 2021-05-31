Today marks the second Memorial Day under the threat of COVID-19, and many commemorations in communities in Washington and the nation are either moved online, put off for next year or transformed to fit a new reality into long cherished traditions. Even parades changed with the times, run in reverse, with parade goers on the move in their cars, driving past dignitaries, musicians, displays of uniforms and more stationed in place, to allow a community celebration while remaining socially-distanced. Reverse parades: that’s Memorial Day, COVID-19 style, 2021.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.