Today marks the second Memorial Day under the threat of COVID-19, and many commemorations in communities in Washington and the nation are either moved online, put off for next year or transformed to fit a new reality into long cherished traditions. Even parades changed with the times, run in reverse, with parade goers on the move in their cars, driving past dignitaries, musicians, displays of uniforms and more stationed in place, to allow a community celebration while remaining socially-distanced. Reverse parades: that’s Memorial Day, COVID-19 style, 2021.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Pandemic schools-from-home: what did we learn?
What did we learn from Washington state's experiments in online schooling during 2020-21?
That for certain students and schools, remote and hybrid classes are worth keeping permanently. Yet researchers say many students learn more in person than online. Among other problems, remote students frequently "zone out" of Zoom lectures.
Highline Virtual Academy will open this fall as a remote option for middle and high-school students who also work within or outside the home. Lake Washington, Edmonds, and Richland schools will provide online-only options.
As of April, only 68% of the state's 1.1 million public students returned to class at least part-time.
Reade the full story here, by Seattle Times reporters Hannah Furfaro and Elise Takahama.
—Seattle Times Education Lab
Advertising
Get a shot and a shave at this Maryland barbershop
The Shop Spa, a barbershop that serves a mostly Black and Latino clientele in Hyattsville, Md., is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, along with a fish sandwich and haircut coupon.
Organizers, including the Black community, the University of Maryland and the White House, hope to reach out with similar vaccination projects through barbers and hairstylists across the country. Barbershops are considered a trusted source, dating back to Civil War times, to spread information by word-of-mouth.
British health authorities aim to inject 15,000 people with COVID-19 vaccine Monday at London's Tottenham rugby stadium, to contain a fast-growing viral variant.
The strain, which originated in India, is considered highly transmissible. The U.K. plans to lift social-distancing rules June 21, but some health experts say that's too soon.
Washington state health officials have used the exhibition center of the Lumen Field stadium as a mass vaccination site, serving more than 97,000 people since March. That site will close June 12, because the majority Seattle-area residents are now vaccinated.