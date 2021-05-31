By
 

Today marks the second Memorial Day under the threat of COVID-19, and many commemorations in communities in Washington and the nation are either moved online, put off for next year or transformed to fit a new reality into long cherished traditions. Even parades changed with the times, run in reverse, with parade goers on the move in their cars, driving past dignitaries, musicians, displays of uniforms and more stationed in place, to allow a community celebration while remaining socially-distanced. Reverse parades: that’s Memorial Day, COVID-19 style, 2021.

UK offers mass vaccinations at rugby stadium

British health authorities aim to inject 15,000 people with COVID-19 vaccine Monday at London's Tottenham rugby stadium, to contain a fast-growing viral variant.

The strain, which originated in India, is considered highly transmissible. The U.K. plans to lift social-distancing rules June 21, but some health experts say that's too soon.

Washington state health officials have used the exhibition center of the Lumen Field stadium as a mass vaccination site, serving more than 97,000 people since March. That site will close June 12, because the majority Seattle-area residents are now vaccinated.

