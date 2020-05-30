Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled a new coronavirus recovery plan Friday — days before his existing stay-at-home order expires — which could soon allow a range of businesses in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties to reopen, including barbershops, hair salons and some restaurant dining. And the new directive adds something else: Workers in Washington will have to wear facial coverings at their jobs, unless they don’t have in-person interactions.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday leveled an extraordinary broadside at the Chinese government, accusing it of a comprehensive “pattern of misconduct” and ordered U.S. officials to begin the process of revoking Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.