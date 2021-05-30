We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Americans are hoping to leapfrog into the future, relegating the pandemic to a good-riddance past: A recent Ipsos poll found that the “most anticipated event” for 74 percent of Americans is simply no longer thinking about the coronavirus, social distancing or masking.
But looking back on the past year of pandemic, Washington Post columnist Steven Petrow writes, unearthed surprising revelations. Rather than locking the door on memories of the pandemic now that some degree of normal life has resumed, try taking stock of what's happened during the last, painful year, he advises.
For Petrow, that process of introspection led to discoveries about how he wants to live in the years to come.
COVID cases tick up in Washington's long-term care facilities
Coronavirus outbreaks at Washington's long-term care facilities have plummeted since the start of the pandemic, thanks to widespread vaccination. In early April, the number of long-term care facilities in the state reporting at least one active COVID-19 case reached its lowest point since the start of the pandemic -- 115 facilities, down fivefold from a peak of nearly 600 this January.
Over the past few weeks, however, cases have begun ticking up again, according to data from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. As of Wednesday, 154 facilities in Washington reported at least one active COVID-19 case in the past two weeks.
Overall case numbers, as well as updates from facilities on the list, show that many outbreaks are smaller and the cases of illness are less severe than those reported before widespread vaccinations.