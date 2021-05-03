Pending a Monday assessment by public health officials, businesses in King County are expected to reduce their indoor capacity from 50% to 25% this Friday as the county’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations appeared to exceed state guidelines for its current reopening phase.

A rush to fill open vaccine appointments in some areas continued over the weekend, with Snohomish County officials staging a last-minute effort to use 600 expiring doses of the Pfizer vaccine by Sunday.

The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,653 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Across the state, gaps where people are vaccinated seem to align with political leanings and appear to be deepening, columnist Danny Westneat wrote.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.