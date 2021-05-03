Pending a Monday assessment by public health officials, businesses in King County are expected to reduce their indoor capacity from 50% to 25% this Friday as the county’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations appeared to exceed state guidelines for its current reopening phase.
A rush to fill open vaccine appointments in some areas continued over the weekend, with Snohomish County officials staging a last-minute effort to use 600 expiring doses of the Pfizer vaccine by Sunday.
EU drug regulator evaluating Pfizer vaccine for youngsters
The European Union’s drug regulator said Monday it has begun evaluating a request by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech to extend approval of their coronavirus vaccine to include children ranging in age from 12 to 15.
The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee will carry out an accelerated assessment of data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech and is expected to reach a decision in June, unless it requires extra information, the agency said.
In a statement Friday, the two pharmaceuticals said their request is based on an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents that showed their vaccine to be safe and effective. The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.
The companies’ vaccine is currently approved for use in people ages 16 years and older. Extending that approval to the younger age group could offer younger and less at-risk populations in Europe access to the shot for the first time.
Reaching herd immunity is unlikely in the U.S., experts now believe as daily vaccination rates slip. Forget that "mystical" phrase, Dr. Anthony Fauci says as scientists turn their hopes to a different future in which vaccination is still the key.
"The first taste of life we've all been missing": Eddie Vedder, the Foo Fighters, President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and many others last night joined in one of the largest concert gatherings in Southern California since the pandemic hit. "Vax Live," a taped fundraising concert focusing on wider and more equitable vaccine distribution, will air Saturday.