New York City entered a COVID-19 medium risk level this week, marking a development that could set in motion a return to public health restrictions if the risk of infection continues to rise.
The city is reporting an average of 2,500 new daily cases, a significant increase from the average of 600 daily cases reported in early March.
Meanwhile, Beijing officials are preparing new hospital facilities ahead of a potential spike in COVID-19 cases though numbers remain low. China has held on to its strict “zero-COVID” approach while many countries have opted to relax pandemic restrictions.
When masks went away, anxiety spiked for high-risk travelers
Kayla Phaneuf has flown all over the country from her home in Virginia – from Los Angeles to Phoenix to Boston. But one week after the federal mask mandate ended on planes and other transportation, the 24-year-old found herself on one of the most stressful flights of her life.
“I almost had an anxiety attack because I was so hyper aware of people coughing who were not wearing masks or people sneezing and not covering their faces with their elbows,” she said. Phaneuf estimates fewer than 10 people, including herself, wore masks on her flight.
She’s immunocompromised after contracting the coronavirus in January 2021, which has persisted as long COVID. It took her over a month to recover from the initial virus, and the effects have since made migraines, brain fog, fatigue, chest and joint pain, and muscle aches a regular part of her life.
For eight months, she had to stop working due to the severity of her symptoms. She dreads the impact a second infection could have.
About 7 million Americans are considered immunocompromised, making them especially vulnerable to severe infection, even if they are vaccinated. When the transportation mask mandate dropped, it added another layer of anxiety and frustration for high-risk travelers.
Expedia results are in line as omicron weighs on pent-up demand
Expedia reported revenue in the first quarter that jumped 80%, in line with analysts’ estimates, and signaled a strong summer travel season after two years of pent-up demand.
Revenue was $2.25 billion in the first three months of the year, according to a statement from the Seattle-based company. Expedia, which hosts reservations for traditional lodging like hotels and short-term rentals on its Vrbo platform, and provides access to pricing for airlines, hotels and car rental companies, reported gross bookings of $24.4 billion, compared with analysts’ projections for $24.5 billion.
“As we have seen many times during COVID, this quarter was a tale of two stories,” said CEO Peter Kern. “There was early impact from omicron left over from late last year, which faded as the turnaround in demand reached new highs since the start of COVID. While the war in Ukraine did slow some of the recovery in Europe, there too we see travel at new highs since the start of the pandemic.”
Travel executives are betting that this summer will be one of the busiest yet as consumers excited to leave home will splurge on vacations — potentially going further afield and venturing back into tourist hot spots. Some signs of strong demand are already emerging in the industry, with airlines such as United boosting capacity for transatlantic flights and Southwest saying it expects to be profitable for the remaining three quarters of the year, even with oil prices well over $100 a barrel.