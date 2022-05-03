New York City entered a COVID-19 medium risk level this week, marking a development that could set in motion a return to public health restrictions if the risk of infection continues to rise.

The city is reporting an average of 2,500 new daily cases, a significant increase from the average of 600 daily cases reported in early March.

Meanwhile, Beijing officials are preparing new hospital facilities ahead of a potential spike in COVID-19 cases though numbers remain low. China has held on to its strict “zero-COVID” approach while many countries have opted to relax pandemic restrictions.

