Washington has surpassed 15,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. Of the 207,315 tests conducted statewide as of Friday night. Of the tests conducted, 7.2% have been positive.
A worker at an Amazon warehouse in DuPont has tested positive for COVID-19, the Seattle-based tech giant confirmed Saturday afternoon. Amazon has not provided a total count of U.S. employees with COVID-19 or which facilities have had cases reported, but more than 200 cases are known publicly, and one employee group has counted at least 600 cases among Amazon’s workforce.
More than 100 Washington state parks will re-open on Tuesday for daytime use. The roster includes popular hiking, fishing and boating destinations such as Deception Pass, Lake Wenatchee and Fort Worden.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.
Pike Place Market mentors are advising crafters on staying afloat. The Pike Place Market Educators program, started a couple of years ago by a group of five artists and crafters at the Market, pairs artists with an expert with similar skills. During the coronavirus shutdown, the focus has turned to helping artists make sales online.
Mathematical models help predict the trajectory of the outbreak. But can they be believed? As Gov. Jay Inslee weighs the economic cost of coronavirus closures against the health risks to Washington state residents, high on his daily reading list are the latest results from a suite of computer models. But epidemiologists — and some politicians — say it’s important to understand what models can and can’t do, and how best to use them at a time when decision-makers are largely flying blind with so much still unknown about the disease and its prevalence.
The economic downturn has SUVs parked at sea. Gluts of all shapes and kinds are forming in the U.S. nowadays, a testament to the scope of the economic pain the coronavirus is inflicting. Slaughterhouses are killing and tossing out thousands of pigs a day, dairy farmers are pouring away milk, oil sellers were paying buyers to take barrels off their hands last week, and now, brand-new cars are being left adrift at sea for days.
