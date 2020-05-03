Washington has surpassed 15,000 cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. Of the 207,315 tests conducted statewide as of Friday night. Of the tests conducted, 7.2% have been positive.

A worker at an Amazon warehouse in DuPont has tested positive for COVID-19, the Seattle-based tech giant confirmed Saturday afternoon. Amazon has not provided a total count of U.S. employees with COVID-19 or which facilities have had cases reported, but more than 200 cases are known publicly, and one employee group has counted at least 600 cases among Amazon’s workforce.

More than 100 Washington state parks will re-open on Tuesday for daytime use. The roster includes popular hiking, fishing and boating destinations such as Deception Pass, Lake Wenatchee and Fort Worden.

More than 100 Washington state parks will re-open on Tuesday for daytime use. The roster includes popular hiking, fishing and boating destinations such as Deception Pass, Lake Wenatchee and Fort Worden.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.