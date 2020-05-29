Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday. They are up to date as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Maple Valley's Brandi Carlile will perform her entire catalog of albums in a virtual concert series, but you'll have to plan ahead to see it. Here's when and how to watch.
What can you make with pancake mix, olives, cheese and herbs? Seattle Times readers are showing off surprisingly fancypants creations in Round 2 of our Pantry Kitchen Challenge. Here's your mission for Round 3.
Washington nursing homes and the memory-care units in assisted-living facilities must test staffers for coronavirus and offer the tests to residents, under a new directive from Inslee.
"A flood of tips" led Seattle police to identify a man suspected of hate crimes targeting Asians. David Altomare is under investigation for multiple acts of harassment and violence, possibly triggered by conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, charging papers say.
Look out: People are mistaking stimulus payments for junk mail or a scam.They do look suspicious, particularly to people who were expecting a direct deposit.
The CDC is recommending sweeping changes at offices, involving everything from masks to desk shields and even the sacred coffeepot. The new guidelines also upend years of advice on commuting.
Nordstrom has lost half a billion dollars and sales have dropped 40% in a walloping far worse than anyone expected, but the company says it has a plan to stay ahead of the uncertainties.
New Zealand has all but eradicated the coronavirus, with just one person in the nation of 5 million known to be still infected. But it's still rising sharply in many countries, including some that have thrown their doors back open. Our maps track the spread of the virus around the globe.