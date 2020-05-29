By

Gov. Jay Inslee’s office is poised to release new guidance about when Washington’s largest counties may be able to begin lifting the restrictions of the state’s stay-home order. The governor released several new COVID-19 prevention requirements Thursday, including ones that address protections for agriculture workers and long-term care facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently announced recommendations on the safest way for American employers to reopen their offices, including requiring temperature checks and desk shields. As national health officials continue updating their guidelines on how to stay safe, President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden have also shared their pandemic plans, which show stark differences from each other.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday. They are up to date as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Brandi Carlile will perform her entire catalog in a livestream series supporting her band and crew. (Amy Harris / Invision / AP)

Maple Valley's Brandi Carlile will perform her entire catalog of albums in a virtual concert series, but you'll have to plan ahead to see it. Here's when and how to watch.

What can you make with pancake mix, olives, cheese and herbs? Seattle Times readers are showing off surprisingly fancypants creations in Round 2 of our Pantry Kitchen Challenge. Here's your mission for Round 3.

Need a new movie to watch at home? Our critic shares what she adored this week.

A wrench in retirement plans

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown Washington's retired people (and those who soon hope to be) into limbo, with major pressures coming from every direction — financial, medical and emotional.

As retirees face difficult choices and an uncertain future, financial experts and retirees are sharing ways to mitigate the damage, and a few reasons for optimism.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Bart Simons, owner of Greenlake Sports Physical Therapy, a Seattle physical therapy practice, had a fraudulent unemployment insurance claim filed in his name, and is worried it will jeopardize his federal Paycheck Protection Program loan intended to keep the business afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of the newly jobless are seeing benefit delays as the state tries to continue unemployment payouts. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)

Washington state has clawed back more than $300 million from unemployment fraud, but the whole mess may further delay payments as 323,000 newly jobless residents wait for their checks. (Know what to do if your name is used by the fraudsters.) There's a bit of good news for job seekers, though: Job listings are on the rise, and Amazon is offering full-time employment to most of its 175,000 pandemic hires.

Washington nursing homes and the memory-care units in assisted-living facilities must test staffers for coronavirus and offer the tests to residents, under a new directive from Inslee.

"A flood of tips" led Seattle police to identify a man suspected of hate crimes targeting Asians. David Altomare is under investigation for multiple acts of harassment and violence, possibly triggered by conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, charging papers say.

Look out: People are mistaking stimulus payments for junk mail or a scam. They do look suspicious, particularly to people who were expecting a direct deposit.

Offices at the University of California, Irvine’s infection prevention division, installed sneeze guards for cubicles, in Orange, Calif. If followed, CDC guidelines for offices would transform the everyday experience of employees across the country, from executives to clerical workers. (Alex Welsh / The New York Times)

The CDC is recommending sweeping changes at offices, involving everything from masks to desk shields and even the sacred coffeepot. The new guidelines also upend years of advice on commuting.

A property manager must pay tenants nearly $300,000 in the first lawsuit stemming from Washington’s ban on evictions.

Nordstrom has lost half a billion dollars and sales have dropped 40% in a walloping far worse than anyone expected, but the company says it has a plan to stay ahead of the uncertainties.

New Zealand has all but eradicated the coronavirus, with just one person in the nation of 5 million known to be still infected. But it's still rising sharply in many countries, including some that have thrown their doors back open. Our maps track the spread of the virus around the globe.

