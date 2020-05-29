Gov. Jay Inslee’s office is poised to release new guidance about when Washington’s largest counties may be able to begin lifting the restrictions of the state’s stay-home order. The governor released several new COVID-19 prevention requirements Thursday, including ones that address protections for agriculture workers and long-term care facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently announced recommendations on the safest way for American employers to reopen their offices, including requiring temperature checks and desk shields. As national health officials continue updating their guidelines on how to stay safe, President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden have also shared their pandemic plans, which show stark differences from each other.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday. They are up to date as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.