Gov. Jay Inslee’s office is poised to release new guidance about when Washington’s largest counties may be able to begin lifting the restrictions of the state’s stay-home order. The governor released several new COVID-19 prevention requirements Thursday, including ones that address protections for agriculture workers and long-term care facilities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently announced recommendations on the safest way for American employers to reopen their offices, including requiring temperature checks and desk shields. As national health officials continue updating their guidelines on how to stay safe, President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden have also shared their pandemic plans, which show stark differences from each other.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday. They are up to date as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Live updates:
Assistance League of Seattle asks, ‘What else can we do?’ The answer: care packages for families in need
Carrie Slavin was helping with a project to get food to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, but she wanted to do more.
She had learned that many families were spending what little money they had on food. “But everyone needs things like toothpaste, toilet paper, shampoo and other personal hygiene items, and the necessities that we need to keep our homes clean,” Slavin said. “So we talked to Seattle Public Schools and got a list approved of 15 items.”
Slavin and Theresa Roberts, president of the Assistance League of Seattle, teamed up to deliver a total of 325 packages, full of personal hygiene and cleaning supplies, to four high-need Seattle Public Schools last Friday, to be given to families in need.
Editor’s note: This is one in a periodic series called Stepping Up, highlighting moments of compassion, duty and community in uncertain times. Have a story we should tell? Send it via email to newstips@seattletimes.com with the subject “Stepping Up.”
As the sports world gradually returns, we share what the games and moments mean to us
After the sports world quickly shut down during a roughly 24-hour period in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, fans (and Seattle Times staffers) have tried to pass the time with stay-at-home activities such as exercise, books, Netflix and cooking.
For most sports fans, it’s probably safe to say none has come close to filling the massive void created by the absence of games and events.
With that in mind, and as the sports world gradually begins to return, we're sharing staff essays and illustrations about what sports mean to us.
Yakima County child diagnosed with severe illness linked to COVID-19, bringing total in Washington to 5 cases
A Yakima County child has been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19, according to the Yakima Health District.
It is one of five cases of the syndrome identified in the state, and the first in Yakima County. A case was reported in the Benton Franklin Health District earlier this week.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. The cause is still unclear. However, many of the children had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19, the health district said.
Read the full story here, including a list of symptoms and advice for parents.
Seattle-based Airbnb rental startup Loftium misses its own rent payments, slashes staff as coronavirus undercuts business
Loftium, a startup that secured $15 million in venture capital last year, rents homes from owners and subleases a portion of the space to tenants — who then manage Airbnb listings in the rest of the home on the company’s behalf. Tenants typically pay half or less of the rent that Loftium owes to landlords; Loftium picks up the difference. The company keeps the revenue from its short-term Airbnb rentals.
In pre-pandemic times in the 11 heavily touristed cities where Loftium operates, including Seattle, the Bay Area and San Diego, it could be far more lucrative to list a home on Airbnb and collect short-term rental fees than to lease it long-term.
But the steep drop in travel triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is suffocating businesses built on that kind of rental arbitrage, leaving landlords and tenants in the lurch.
A wrench in retirement plans
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown Washington's retired people (and those who soon hope to be) into limbo, with major pressures coming from every direction — financial, medical and emotional.
As retirees face difficult choices and an uncertain future, financial experts and retirees are sharing ways to mitigate the damage, and a few reasons for optimism.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Washington state has clawed back more than $300 million from unemployment fraud, but the whole mess may further delay payments as 323,000 newly jobless residents wait for their checks. (Know what to do if your name is used by the fraudsters.) There's a bit of good news for job seekers, though: Job listings are on the rise, and Amazon is offering full-time employment to most of its 175,000 pandemic hires.
Washington nursing homes and the memory-care units in assisted-living facilities must test staffers for coronavirus and offer the tests to residents, under a new directive from Inslee.
"A flood of tips" led Seattle police to identify a man suspected of hate crimes targeting Asians. David Altomare is under investigation for multiple acts of harassment and violence, possibly triggered by conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, charging papers say.
Look out: People are mistaking stimulus payments for junk mail or a scam. They do look suspicious, particularly to people who were expecting a direct deposit.
The CDC is recommending sweeping changes at offices, involving everything from masks to desk shields and even the sacred coffeepot. The new guidelines also upend years of advice on commuting.
A property manager must pay tenants nearly $300,000 in the first lawsuit stemming from Washington’s ban on evictions.
Nordstrom has lost half a billion dollars and sales have dropped 40% in a walloping far worse than anyone expected, but the company says it has a plan to stay ahead of the uncertainties.
New Zealand has all but eradicated the coronavirus, with just one person in the nation of 5 million known to be still infected. But it's still rising sharply in many countries, including some that have thrown their doors back open. Our maps track the spread of the virus around the globe.
