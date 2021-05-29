It’s Memorial Day weekend, and travel numbers have hit near-record numbers as Americans hit the road — fueled by a desire to break free from coronavirus confinement, an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and an improving economy.

The COVID-19 news across the rest of the globe is variable. Europe is seeing a sharp decline in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Meanwhile, the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou recently shut down a neighborhood after a sudden rise in cases.

With a new poll suggesting the United States could be on track to vaccinate at least 70% of the adult population by this summer, President Joe Biden is refocusing his efforts on demanding an answer to a key question about the pandemic: How did it begin?

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Advertising

Advertising