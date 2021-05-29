It’s Memorial Day weekend, and travel numbers have hit near-record numbers as Americans hit the road — fueled by a desire to break free from coronavirus confinement, an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and an improving economy.
The COVID-19 news across the rest of the globe is variable. Europe is seeing a sharp decline in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Meanwhile, the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou recently shut down a neighborhood after a sudden rise in cases.
With a new poll suggesting the United States could be on track to vaccinate at least 70% of the adult population by this summer, President Joe Biden is refocusing his efforts on demanding an answer to a key question about the pandemic: How did it begin?
In South Korea’s ‘healing forest,’ the pandemic-stressed compete for the ultimate chill
Twenty-eight pandemic-battered competitors gathered under the leafy canopy [of a “healing forest” on the southern island of Jeju] Wednesday for the Space Out Competition. The premise is simply: zone out for 90 minutes, with the winner having the lowest and most stable heart rate. Spectators also cast votes for the top three who displayed the best Zen. (A Jeju-based hair stylist, who barely moved during the 90 minutes, won.)
South Korean artist Woopsyang created Space Out in 2014 as a pushback against South Korea’s fast-paced and high-pressure society. It has since spread to other places such as Hong Kong and the Netherlands.
“The pandemic-hit world needs Space Out more than ever,” said Woopsyang, who goes by one name. “We have a lot of downtime at our homes but we spend that time stressing over the virus and feeling anxious.”
Read the rest of the story here.
Dancing like there’s no COVID-19: Paris hosts test concert
Thousands of people, masked and tested for the coronavirus, packed inside a Paris arena for a concert Saturday as part of a public health experiment to prepare France to host big events again.
The show at AccorHotels Arena in eastern Paris features 1980s French rock band Indochine and DJ Etienne de Crecy. But the attention was mostly on the concert-goers.
The Paris public hospital authority helped organize the event to determine whether it’s safe to allow 5,000 masked people to dance together in the open pit of an indoor concert arena without social distancing.
The attendees are seeing the show for free but were required to take three virus tests, two before and one after the concert. To further reduce risk, organizers only allowed people 18-45 years old without underlying health conditions to participate, according to the hospital authority.
Read the rest of the story here.
Vietnam finds new virus variant, hybrid of India, UK strains
Vietnam has discovered a new coronavirus variant that’s a hybrid of strains first found in India and the U.K., the Vietnamese health minister said Saturday.
Nguyen Thanh Long said scientists examined the genetic makeup of the virus that had infected some recent patients, and found the new version of the virus. He said lab tests suggested it might spread more easily than other versions of the virus.
Viruses often develop small genetic changes as they reproduce, and new variants of the coronavirus have been seen almost since it was first detected in China in late 2019. The World Health Organization has listed four global “variants of concern” – the two first found in the U.K. and India, plus ones identified in South Africa and Brazil.
Long says the new variant could be responsible for a recent surge in Vietnam, which has spread to 30 of the country’s 63 municipalities and provinces.
Read the rest of the story here.
Lebanon ramps up COVID-19 fight with vaccination marathon
Lebanon’s health authorities Saturday launched a COVID-19 vaccination “marathon” to speed up inoculations around the country, including areas where turnout has so far been low.
The daylong campaign offered AstraZeneca vaccines at 30 different centers around the country without prior appointment to encourage people over age 30 to show up. The capital Beirut was not included in the campaign.
A vaccination program that started in February targeted older age groups, primarily through registration on a government-operated platform and appointments.
As of Saturday afternoon, 7,700 people had been vaccinated in the push.
Read the rest of the story here.
Genealogy has been a hot pandemic activity. Here’s how you can get started.
For many stricken by pandemic boredom, the past year has paved the way to the past as they begin to research their own family histories. Genealogy research has boomed over the past year, according to Washington State Archivist Steve Excell.
Genealogy research as a hobby has been growing in popularity since DNA tests like 23andMe have become more accessible. But according to Excell, searches to the state digital archives have increased 23% between March 2020 and March 2021. And more records have been retrieved through the state website.
Archival staff have been busy trying to keep up with pulling nondigital records.
This January, “scribes” — at-home volunteers who digitally transcribe records — broke the record for the number of birth, marriage and divorce certificates and other documents transcribed in a single month. The program has been in place for 10 years, but volunteers set the mark for second-most transcriptions in February, and again in March.
“People have discovered if you’ve got cabin fever and you’re stuck at home, this is a hobby you can do from home,” said Excell.
Read the rest of the story here.
Virus fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mount Everest
A year after Mount Everest was closed to climbers as the pandemic swept across the globe, hundreds are making the final push to the summit with only a few more days left in the season, saying they are undeterred by a coronavirus outbreak in base camp.
Three expedition teams to Everest canceled their climb this month following reports of people getting sick. But the remaining 41 teams decided to continue with hundreds of climbers and their guides scaling the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) top in the season that ends in May, before bad weather sets in...
Nepalese officials have downplayed reports of coronavirus cases on Mount Everest, apparently out of concern of creating chaos and confusion in the base camp. After a gap year of no income from climbers, Nepal has been eager to cash in on this year’s season.
The climbing season was accompanied by a devastating surge in coronavirus cases in Nepal, with record numbers of daily infections and deaths. On Friday, Nepal reported 6,951 new confirmed cases and 96 deaths, bringing the nation’s totals since the pandemic began to more than 549,111 infections and 7,047 deaths.
Read the rest of the story here.
Big cruise ships aren’t coming to Southcentral Alaska this year
President Joe Biden this week signed a bill allowing cruise ship travel to Alaska. Alaska leaders called the bill’s passage a huge victory for the state’s tourism industry after it was crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the ships won’t come to Southcentral Alaska. Instead, they’ll stick to Juneau and other Southeast communities.
Tourism-dependent companies along the state’s road system say they’ll notice the drop in business without those travelers.
But many of those same companies still sound confident — they’re seeing a dramatic surge in bookings by independent travelers arriving by air, unaffiliated with a cruise line and its package tours.
Read the rest of the story here.
In time for summer, Europe sees dramatic fall in virus cases
Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across Europe, after Europe led the world in new cases last fall and winter in waves that cost hundreds of thousands of lives, forced more rolling lockdowns and overwhelmed intensive care units.
Now, vaccination rates are accelerating across Europe, and with them, the promise of summer vacations on Ibiza, Crete or Corsica. There are hopes for a rebirth of a tourism industry that in Spain and Italy alone accounts for 13% of gross domestic product but was wiped out by the pandemic...
Europe saw the largest decline in new COVID-19 infections and deaths this week compared with any other region, while also reporting about 44% of adults had received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
Read the rest of the story here.
