The COVID-19 news across the rest of the globe is variable. Europe is seeing a sharp decline in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Meanwhile, the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou recently shut down a neighborhood after a sudden rise in cases.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Big cruise ships aren’t coming to Southcentral Alaska this year
President Joe Biden this week signed a bill allowing cruise ship travel to Alaska. Alaska leaders called the bill’s passage a huge victory for the state’s tourism industry after it was crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the ships won’t come to Southcentral Alaska. Instead, they’ll stick to Juneau and other Southeast communities.
Tourism-dependent companies along the state’s road system say they’ll notice the drop in business without those travelers.
But many of those same companies still sound confident — they’re seeing a dramatic surge in bookings by independent travelers arriving by air, unaffiliated with a cruise line and its package tours.
In time for summer, Europe sees dramatic fall in virus cases
Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across Europe, after Europe led the world in new cases last fall and winter in waves that cost hundreds of thousands of lives, forced more rolling lockdowns and overwhelmed intensive care units.
Now, vaccination rates are accelerating across Europe, and with them, the promise of summer vacations on Ibiza, Crete or Corsica. There are hopes for a rebirth of a tourism industry that in Spain and Italy alone accounts for 13% of gross domestic product but was wiped out by the pandemic...
Europe saw the largest decline in new COVID-19 infections and deaths this week compared with any other region, while also reporting about 44% of adults had received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.