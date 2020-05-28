Washington’s houses of worship can hold services again — with restrictions — under new safety guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee. As certain counties start to reopen and people flock in, some residents worry their home will turn into a virus hot spot.

Meanwhile, the U.S. surpassed a jarring pandemic milestone Wednesday: 100,000 deaths. Although scientists continue to work furiously toward developing a vaccine, a new poll shows only about half of Americans say they would get one if it existed.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.

Advertising