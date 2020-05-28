Washington’s houses of worship can hold services again — with restrictions — under new safety guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee. As certain counties start to reopen and people flock in, some residents worry their home will turn into a virus hot spot.
Meanwhile, the U.S. surpassed a jarring pandemic milestone Wednesday: 100,000 deaths. Although scientists continue to work furiously toward developing a vaccine, a new poll shows only about half of Americans say they would get one if it existed.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.
Wearable tech can spot COVID-19 symptoms before you even realize you’re sick. Here’s how.
Data from a wearable device can reveal COVID-19 symptoms days before you even realize you’re sick, researchers have found in preliminary studies.
That means fitness trackers could be on their way to becoming sickness trackers.
The initial findings from two academic studies are a small step in the fight against the novel coronavirus, and a giant leap for wearable tech. If Fitbits, Apple Watches and Oura smart rings prove to be an effective early-warning system, they could help reopen communities and workplaces – and evolve from consumer tech novelties into health essentials.
Property manager will pay tenants nearly $300K in state’s first eviction moratorium lawsuit
A Nevada-based property management company that issued eviction notices to tenants in Tacoma has agreed to pay nearly $350,000, including almost $300,000 directly to tenants in the form of refunds, payments and rent forgiveness, to resolve a lawsuit filed by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
It was the first lawsuit to enforce one of Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor on March 18 established a moratorium on evictions for the inability to pay rent. The proclamation specifically prohibits landlords from issuing notices to pay or vacate during the effective period of Inslee’s proclamation, according to a statement from Ferguson’s office.
New weekly unemployment claims in Washington fall sharply in wake of fraud revelations
A week after state officials acknowledged “hundreds of millions of dollars” in potential losses from an organized fraud scheme in Washington’s unemployment insurance system, the state saw a sharp decline in new claims for jobless benefits.
For the week ending May 23, Washington received 53,280 initial claims for unemployment insurance, a decrease of nearly 62% from the prior week, according to figures released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The fall in the number of new claims in Washington state comes as state and law enforcement officials investigate a Nigerian fraud ring, dubbed “Scattered Canary” by fraud experts, that may have filed “hundreds of millions of dollars” in bogus claims for jobless benefits from the state Employment Security Department (ESD). As of last week, Washington had paid out nearly $3.8 billion in benefits since the start of the coronavirus crisis, with most of the money coming from the federal government’s $2.2 trillion pandemic relief measure.
The state ESD will release its own figures for weekly jobless claims later Thursday.
People under 40 account for half of newly diagnosed coronavirus cases in Washington. That worrisome shift deserves attention as counties reopen, the analysis' lead author says. Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll has topped 100,000, meaning more Americans have now died from the virus than were killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.
Washington's houses of worship can start holding services in person again — with restrictions — under new guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee. Here's what they can and can't do, and an updated guide to when you'll be able to get a haircut, go to the gym, eat at restaurants and more.
A fourth child in Washington has been diagnosed with a coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome. Parents should know the signs and not delay seeking care, a Seattle Children's research director says.
One of Seattle's most beloved movie theaters will stay closed "for the foreseeable future." Vulcan is keeping the Cinerama shuttered and leaving the Seattle Art Fair's fate up in the air as the company's Arts + Entertainment division folds.
The coronavirus may never go away. Coming to terms with that reality is crucial to the next phase of America’s pandemic response, disease experts say. They're laying out steps for communities that amount to a new mindset: "The question is, how do we live with it safely?"
How to find a job amid a recession … or a pandemic: Millennials who graduated during the last recession are recalling their own stories of the uphill fight to overcome terrible odds. They're sharing advice for the class of 2020.
You can golf, but you can't play tennis on most Seattle courts. Why? Columnist Matt Calkins looks at the reasons, the risks and a potential solution.
Last week's Seattle-area home sales outpaced the same week in 2019 despite the pandemic, our daily Coronavirus Economy chart shows.
Is that a lampshade you're wearing? Restaurants are getting weirdly creative to lure customers back and ease their fears.
