By

Washington’s churches and houses of faith can now start to hold services again — with restrictions — under new coronavirus safety guidance from the state, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday. While some counties are starting to reopen and people are flocking in, some residents worry their home will turn into a virus hot spot.

Meanwhile, the U.S. surpassed a jarring milestone Wednesday in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths. Although scientists continue to work furiously toward developing a COVID-19 vaccine, a new poll shows only about half of Americans say they would get one if it existed.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.

Resources

More

Live updates:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

People under 40 account for half of newly diagnosed coronavirus cases in Washington. That worrisome shift deserves attention as counties reopen, the analysis' lead author says. Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll has topped 100,000, meaning more Americans have now died from the virus than were killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

Washington's houses of worship can start holding services in person again — with restrictions — under new guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee. Here's what they can and can't do, and an updated guide to when you'll be able to get a haircut, go to the gym, eat at restaurants and more.

A fourth child in Washington has been diagnosed with a coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome. Parents should know the signs and not delay seeking care, a Seattle Children's research director says.

One of Seattle's most beloved movie theaters will stay closed "for the foreseeable future." Vulcan is keeping the Cinerama shuttered and leaving the Seattle Art Fair's fate up in the air as the company's Arts + Entertainment division folds.

The coronavirus may never go away. Coming to terms with that reality is crucial to the next phase of America’s pandemic response, disease experts say. They're laying out steps for communities that amount to a new mindset: "The question is, how do we live with it safely?"

How to find a job amid a recession … or a pandemic: Millennials who graduated during the last recession are recalling their own stories of the uphill fight to overcome terrible odds. They're sharing advice for the class of 2020.

You can golf, but you can't play tennis on most Seattle courts. Why? Columnist Matt Calkins looks at the reasons, the risks and a potential solution.

Last week's Seattle-area home sales outpaced the same week in 2019 despite the pandemic, our daily Coronavirus Economy chart shows.

Is that a lampshade you're wearing? Restaurants are getting weirdly creative to lure customers back and ease their fears.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories