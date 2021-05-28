By
 

While scientists figure out if we’ll need another coronavirus shot — and if so, which one — production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 will begin within weeks, according to its developers.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee continues to slowly ease virus guidance ahead of June 30, the day he’s said he’d lift broad restrictions. This week, Inslee approved an update to the state’s recommendations for spectator events — including those at stadiums, racetracks and rodeos, among other locations — to increase occupancy and nix requirements for a separate entrance for vaccinated people.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Costco’s quarterly profit jumps by nearly half

Costco said Thursday its net income for the latest quarter was $1.2 billion, a 45.6% increase from 2020’s third quarter.

Net sales rose 21.7%, to $44.38 billion, with e-commerce leading the way in growth as the pandemic continued to limit in-store shopping in much of the nation.

The Issaquah-based discount warehouse giant said online sales have surged, growing 38.2% for the latest quarter and 63.6% over nine months compared to the prior periods.

—Seattle Times business staff
Malaysia imposes near-total lockdown after virus cases soar

Armed soldiers stand guard outside Pangsapuri Permai, residential area placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) due to drastic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded over the past 10 days in Cheras, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, May 28, 2021. Malaysia’s latest coronavirus surge has been taking a turn for the worse as surging numbers and deaths have caused alarm among health officials, while cemeteries in the capital are dealing with an increasing number of deaths. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysia’s prime minister announced on Friday a near-total coronavirus lockdown in the country, with social and economic activities to be halted for two weeks to contain a worsening outbreak.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision to implement the lockdown starting June 1 came after new infections breached 8,000 on Friday for the first time, sparking fears the disease could spiral out of control. New infections have climbed since the recent Muslim Eid festival, crossing 6,000 on May 19 for the first time and soaring to 8,290 on Friday.

Malaysia’s total cases and deaths have jumped nearly five-fold compared to all of last year.

—The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

The Seattle area is getting a nearly $1 billion shot in the arm to aid in its pandemic recovery, thanks mostly to federal money. We broke down where the money will go.

No, half the U.S. population has not been fully vaccinated. Fact-checkers have a bone to pick with President Joe Biden.

Three more Seattle library branches are reopening to allow patrons inside, and all reopened branches will swing the doors open wider to let more people in.

America’s first vaccine millionaire, age 22, "thought it was a prank call" when she was car-shopping and her phone rang, with Ohio's governor on the other end. (She's still getting the used car.) Meanwhile, California is dangling the biggest prizes in the nation to get people vaccinated.

Washingtonians will soon be able to go to Disneyland again. Here's what travelers need to know as Disneyland and Disney California Adventure start admitting out-of-state visitors.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

