While
scientists figure out if we’ll need another coronavirus shot — and if so, which one — production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 will begin within weeks, according to its developers.
Meanwhile, in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee continues to slowly ease virus guidance ahead of June 30,
the day he’s said he’d lift broad restrictions. This week, Inslee approved an update to the state’s recommendations for spectator events — including those at stadiums, racetracks and rodeos, among other locations — to increase occupancy and nix requirements for a separate entrance for vaccinated people.
6:03 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
The Seattle area is getting a nearly $1 billion shot in the arm to aid in its pandemic recovery, thanks mostly to federal money. We broke down where the money will go.
No, half the U.S. population has not been fully vaccinated. Fact-checkers have a bone to pick with President Joe Biden.
Three more Seattle library branches are reopening to allow patrons inside, and all reopened branches will swing the doors open wider to let more people in.
America’s first vaccine millionaire, age 22, "thought it was a prank call" when she was car-shopping and her phone rang, with Ohio's governor on the other end. (She's still getting the used car.) Meanwhile, California is dangling the biggest prizes in the nation to get people vaccinated. Washingtonians will soon be able to go to Disneyland again. Here's what travelers need to know as Disneyland and Disney California Adventure start admitting out-of-state visitors.
—Kris Higginson
