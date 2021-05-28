While scientists figure out if we’ll need another coronavirus shot — and if so, which one — production of another potential vaccine against COVID-19 will begin within weeks, according to its developers.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee continues to slowly ease virus guidance ahead of June 30, the day he’s said he’d lift broad restrictions. This week, Inslee approved an update to the state’s recommendations for spectator events — including those at stadiums, racetracks and rodeos, among other locations — to increase occupancy and nix requirements for a separate entrance for vaccinated people.

