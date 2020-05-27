State health officials are allowing more Washington counties — 21 as of Tuesday — to proceed to the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-part reopening plan. But King County still has far too many new infections to meet the criteria to reopen. A new study shows COVID-19 could come roaring back without comprehensive testing, contact tracing and quarantines.

Scientists continue trying to pin down when and how the coronavirus was introduced to the United States; a new genetic analysis is rewriting that timeline. Around the globe, the pandemic shows no signs of subsiding, according to the executive director of the World Health Organization.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.

Advertising