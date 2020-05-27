By

State health officials are allowing more Washington counties — 21 as of Tuesday — to proceed to the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-part reopening plan. But King County still has far too many new infections to meet the criteria to reopen. A new study shows COVID-19 could come roaring back without comprehensive testing, contact tracing and quarantines.

Scientists continue trying to pin down when and how the coronavirus was introduced to the United States; a new genetic analysis is rewriting that timeline. Around the globe, the pandemic shows no signs of subsiding, according to the executive director of the World Health Organization.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.

Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay home

J.K. Rowling has begun publishing a free new story online for children in lockdown. "The Ickabog" has 34 daily installments.

Good books for grown-ups: Here are six intoxicating paperbacks — and did you know your local indie bookstore is quite possibly open for curbside service?

Get the kids outside to save their mental health, and yours, as time wears on. Here are a few fun, creative ways to do that.

Create a family habit by, for example, biking after dinner. (Courtesy of David McFeely )
—Kris Higginson
Want to know what Phase 2 looks like? See Skamania County — and its new fears

Trudi Hanson, food and beverage director at Skamania Lodge, spaces the tables and chairs in the Riverview Pavilion with a 6-foot measuring stick on Friday. Waiting until after Memorial Day weekend, Skamania Lodge is getting ready to reopen this week with a smaller staff and fewer guest bookings. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)
Skamania County, on Washington's southern border, was among the first to move ahead in Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan, and Memorial Day crowds soon flocked in. Many residents worry that the rural isolation that has shielded them now threatens to turn their home into a virus hot spot.

—Tan Vinh

New sights inside the zoo

Regina Smith, lead animal keeper, speaks to Cisco, a Harris’s hawk. Cisco was timid at first, but slowly became curious about the otters and their playfulness. During the coronavirus pandemic, animal keepers are bringing ambassador animals, or animals who are a part of the zoo’s educational programs, on trips outside their exhibits to visit sociable animals. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)
As some of Woodland Park Zoo's nearly 1,000 animals notice the lack of a human audience, keepers are taking them on little field trips outside their exhibits to see each other.

Here’s what's happening inside the locked gates, as the zoo waits to reopen under new guidelines that the governor laid out this week.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A smartphone belonging to Drew Grande, of Cranston, R.I., shows notes he made for contact tracing. A new report says contact tracing will be crucial to controlling infections as King County begins to reopen. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)
The coronavirus will come roaring back in King County without comprehensive testing, contact tracing and quarantines, a new report says. The soonest the county could move to the next phase of reopening is Monday, but it’s nowhere near the criteria for that. Here’s where things stand.

A hundred thousand American lives, wiped out by a disease we'd never heard of just six months ago. The U.S. will hit that official milestone this week, and though the number is flawed, it raises fundamental questions. In Washington state, the death toll is 1,078. Track the spread of the virus as it expands its grip on the world.

The “Patient Zero” who wasn’t: A new genetic analysis is rewriting the history of Washington’s coronavirus outbreak, busting beliefs about how the virus first hit the U.S. — and showcasing the power of quick action.

Boeing layoffs may come as soon as today. As workers brace for the hit, the company is taking a tentative step toward stability by controlling the spread of coronavirus. It isn’t easy.

A ground crew waits for the rear section of a 747 Dreamlifter to close after delivering parts for the 787 Dreamliner at Boeing in Everett on Tuesday afternoon. The Dreamlifter aircraft, whose back end opens for loading and unloading of airplane parts, was created to bring Dreamliner parts from around the world to Everett for final assembly. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
“I’m hiding from the bank.” Washingtonians’ increasingly desperate struggles to get the aid that was promised to them show how the bottom may be falling out of the pandemic response, columnist Danny Westneat writes. Nationwide, millions of children are still waiting for help from an emergency hunger program created months ago.

Don't stop with the social distancing, even when your community opens up, the CDC warns. These are the measures it recommends for the indefinite future.

When can people safely visit their grandchildren? Scientists are outlining strategies and questions to ask. One crucial one: whether everyone involved can seal the leaks in their quarantine bubble.

Do as I say, not as I do: Public officials don't always set the best coronavirus examples, and their perceived missteps are going viral.

—Kris Higginson
