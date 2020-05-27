Scientists continue trying to pin down when and how the coronavirus was introduced to the United States; a new genetic analysis is rewriting that timeline. Around the globe, the pandemic shows no signs of subsiding, according to the executive director of the World Health Organization.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.
Want to know what Phase 2 looks like? See Skamania County — and its new fears
Skamania County, on Washington's southern border, was among the first to move ahead in Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan, and Memorial Day crowds soon flocked in. Many residents worry that the rural isolation that has shielded them now threatens to turn their home into a virus hot spot.
—Tan Vinh
New sights inside the zoo
As some of Woodland Park Zoo's nearly 1,000 animals notice the lack of a human audience, keepers are taking them on little field trips outside their exhibits to see each other.
The coronavirus will come roaring back in King County without comprehensive testing, contact tracing and quarantines, a new report says. The soonest the county could move to the next phase of reopening is Monday, but it’s nowhere near the criteria for that. Here’s where things stand.
The “Patient Zero” who wasn’t: A new genetic analysis is rewriting the history of Washington’s coronavirus outbreak, busting beliefs about how the virus first hit the U.S. — and showcasing the power of quick action.
Boeing layoffs may come as soon as today. As workers brace for the hit, the company is taking a tentative step toward stability by controlling the spread of coronavirus. It isn’t easy.
“I’m hiding from the bank.” Washingtonians’ increasingly desperate struggles to get the aid that was promised to them show how the bottom may be falling out of the pandemic response, columnist Danny Westneat writes. Nationwide, millions of children are still waiting for help from an emergency hunger program created months ago.