The number of reported COVID-19 cases are on a continuous decline across the globe, except in the Americas and Western Pacific, the World Health Organization said in its latest weekly pandemic assessment.

COVID-19 deaths have decreased or remained stable in most regions, except in the Middle East, where a 30% increase was reported, according to the health agency’s assessment.

Meanwhile, the omicron subvariant dominant in the U.S. spreads more quickly and has the potential to cause more serious illness than its omicron predecessors because it combines properties of both the omicron and delta variants, according to health experts.

