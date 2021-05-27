More than a year has passed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, yet many questions around the origins of the virus remain unanswered. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate how the coronavirus spread so quickly and push Chinese officials to be more open about the outbreak.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Two vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm appear safe and effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in a medical journal.
Scientists had been waiting for more details about the two vaccines, even though they already are being used in many countries, and one recently won the backing of the World Health Organization for emergency use.
The report, published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association, concluded the two vaccines are about 73% and 78% effective, as Sinopharm has previously claimed.
—Victoria Milko and Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press
Advertising
Inslee updates COVID-19 guidance for spectator events, including sports games, horse races and rodeos
Gov. Jay Inslee approved on Wednesday an update to the state's guidance for spectator events — including those at stadiums, racetracks and rodeos, among other locations — to increase occupancy and nix requirements for a separate entrance for vaccinated people, according to a statement from his office.
The updates bring spectator events in line with other occupancy restrictions in Phase 3 of the state's coronavirus reopening plan, and are effective immediately.
Under the new guidance, the occupancy for outdoor venues is increased from 25% to 50%, though the state is keeping its cap of 9,000 occupants in a venue. Vaccinated people at a spectator event will also no longer have to use a separate entrance or exit, the statement said.
Immunity to the coronavirus lasts at least a year and possibly a lifetime, according to two new studies. This may have implications for who needs booster shots: If you had COVID-19 and later got immunized, you might be able to skip them. ("We will know very, very soon," one study's leader says.) But it's a different story for vaccinated people who were never infected.
President Joe Biden has a mission for U.S. intelligence agencies: Double down on solving the puzzle of where the virus came from. The abrupt shift reflects a change in some scientists' thinking on whether it may have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.