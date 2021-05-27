More than a year has passed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, yet many questions around the origins of the virus remain unanswered. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate how the coronavirus spread so quickly and push Chinese officials to be more open about the outbreak.

Vaccination efforts continue nationwide. In Seattle, officials are shutting down all but one of the city’s fixed mass-vaccination sites, including the massive Lumen Field Event Center location, next month — a direct response to the ever-shrinking pool of residents not yet vaccinated. As of Wednesday, more than 76% of eligible Seattleites have received at least one shot, and 60% are fully vaccinated.

