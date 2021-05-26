While global vaccine supplies are still tight, Moderna on Tuesday said its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12 — a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S. and another choice for other global regulators.

Meanwhile, more and more public schools are encouraging their younger students to get vaccinated before summer vacation, using mascots, food trucks and prize giveaways to create a pep-rally atmosphere.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.