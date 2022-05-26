Adults who are 65 and older face higher risks of developing long-COVID, according to a recently published study. The study of veterans found that about one-third who had breakthrough infections showed signs of long-COVID, despite being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist and Yale professor, weighed in on whether U.S. citizens and leaders have learned to tolerate mass death and suffering following the grim milestone of 1 million lives lost to COVID-19 and mass shootings across the country. “I think the evidence is unmistakable and quite clear. We will tolerate an enormous amount of carnage, suffering and death in the U.S., because we have over the past two years. We have over our history,” said Gonsalves.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.