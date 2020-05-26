The COVID-19 pandemic altered Memorial Day observances and canceled traditional gatherings in some places, offering yet another reminder of its dramatic impact on American life.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden marked the day in their own ways. Biden wore a mask; Trump did not.

Many Memorial Day events in the Seattle area were canceled, though people were urged to commemorate veterans in an individual manner or in events broadcast online.

Meanwhile, as more states reduced distancing measures over the weekend, throngs of Americans took to beaches, pools and boardwalks, often packed tightly together. Some public health officials espoused concern.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday afternoon.