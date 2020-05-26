The COVID-19 pandemic altered Memorial Day observances and canceled traditional gatherings in some places, offering yet another reminder of its dramatic impact on American life.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden marked the day in their own ways. Biden wore a mask; Trump did not. Many Memorial Day events in the Seattle area were canceled, though people were urged to commemorate veterans in an individual manner or in events broadcast online.
Meanwhile, as more states reduced distancing measures over the weekend, throngs of Americans
took to beaches, pools and boardwalks, often packed tightly together. Some public health officials espoused concern.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday
can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday afternoon.
Live updates:
6:45 am Catch up on news from the holiday weekend
UW Medicine is furloughing 4,000 more workers, bringing its total to about 5,500. This will hit neighborhood clinics as well as Harborview Medical Center and both UW Medical Center campuses.
What's contributing to big racial disparities in COVID-19 cases? One of many factors could be household sizes. FYI Guy looks at King County's multigenerational households — which have their advantages, but not when it comes to the likelihood of virus transmission.
Whoa, look at all those people! The holiday weekend brought swarms of visitors and plenty of anxiety to many U.S. beach towns.
The world is "right in the middle of the first wave" of the virus, the WHO is warning as cases rise and risks complicate reopenings today.
Kids still need their usual vaccines on time. That's the message from worried health officials as Washington state sees a steep drop during the lockdown.
The Seattle area's Providence Health system is among the richest U.S. hospital chains. It's also among the wealthy chains that got big bailouts from the federal government, while smaller, poorer hospitals got tiny amounts in comparison.
WHO has halted its trial of the drug touted by President Donald Trump as a "game changer," over a new study that links hydroxychloroquine to a significantly higher risk of death.
Will there be a Major League Baseball season? Reporter Ryan Divish gives a hesitant but hopeful "yes" as he fields a barrage of questions from readers (and his mom) on where this stands.
Scared Americans, desperate to travel, are buying up "COVID" campers. And people are wearing cheap hazmat suits on planes, but is that really wise?
A bit of positive news: The vast majority of cooped-up couples are still happy together — and some are more blissed out than before the pandemic, according to a new poll that found several encouraging signs.
—Kris Higginson