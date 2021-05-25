As experts warn that under-vaccinated areas in the United States could become hot spots for the COVID-19 variant first identified in India, federal health officials are ramping up their surveillance of the mutation. According to a recent U.K. study, however, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is “highly effective” against a form of the variant two weeks after the second dose.

Meanwhile, Washington health officials have started investigating some cases of heart issues in people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, though they say it’s too soon to tell if the shots were a factor.

