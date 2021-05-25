By
 

As experts warn that under-vaccinated areas in the United States could become hot spots for the COVID-19 variant first identified in India, federal health officials are ramping up their surveillance of the mutation. According to a recent U.K. study, however, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is “highly effective” against a form of the variant two weeks after the second dose.

Meanwhile, Washington health officials have started investigating some cases of heart issues in people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, though they say it’s too soon to tell if the shots were a factor.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12, possibly putting it on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.

How many coronavirus cases are circulating in your county? We're charting the infection rate and case count in each Washington county as part of our Mapping a Pandemic page of interactive graphics.

The U.S. is warning Americans against travel to Japan because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Olympics just two months away.

An inexpensive new breath test for COVID-19 promises results within a minute. It's been approved in Singapore and could be key to unlocking travel again.

Want a date? Get a vaccine, because people who display their vaccination status on dating apps are significantly more likely to find a match, federal officials say. The White House and top dating apps are pairing up in a new push.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories