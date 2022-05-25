The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal challenging New York’s mandate requiring that schoolchildren under 18 be vaccinated against serious diseases including COVID-19, and did not question the state’s decision to repeal religious exemptions in 2019.

Justices upheld the state court’s ruling that said New York’s removal of religious exemptions was not targeting religion as the decision came after the “worst measles outbreak in a quarter century.”

Meanwhile, reported COVID-19 cases are surging in the southern tip of South America. Officials in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay expressed hopes that the latest wave will not be as deadly as others, citing the high vaccination rates in several countries.

