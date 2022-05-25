The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal challenging New York’s mandate requiring that schoolchildren under 18 be vaccinated against serious diseases including COVID-19, and did not question the state’s decision to repeal religious exemptions in 2019.
Justices upheld the state court’s ruling that said New York’s removal of religious exemptions was not targeting religion as the decision came after the “worst measles outbreak in a quarter century.”
Meanwhile, reported COVID-19 cases are surging in the southern tip of South America. Officials in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay expressed hopes that the latest wave will not be as deadly as others, citing the high vaccination rates in several countries.
Pandemic-weary Americans plan for summer despite COVID surge
A high school prom in Hawaii where masked dancers weren’t allowed to touch. A return to virtual city council meetings in one Colorado town after the mayor and others tested positive following an in-person session. A reinstated mask mandate at skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County after 22 new outbreaks in a single week.
A COVID-19 surge is underway that is starting to cause disruptions as the school year wraps up and Americans prepare for summer vacations. Many people, though, have returned to their pre-pandemic routines and plans, which often involve travel.
Case counts are as high as they’ve been since mid-February and those figures are likely a major undercount because of unreported positive home test results and asymptomatic infections. Earlier this month, an influential modeling group at the University of Washington in Seattle estimated that only 13% of cases were being reported to U.S. health authorities.
Hospitalizations are also up and more than one-third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Northeast has been hit the hardest.