On a Memorial Day unlike any other, many ceremonies and parades to honor fallen veterans — both locally and across the country — have been canceled or curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing ban on large gatherings. But people are still being encouraged to honor veterans independently.
The gates of Seattle’s Evergreen Washelli Cemetery will remain open Monday, with “an avenue of flags” leading from the entrance to the veterans’ section, where staff have placed decorated buckets by each veteran’s headstone so family members and loved ones can leave flowers or flags. At Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, members of the Washington National Guard will attend a private ceremony Monday morning to lay a ceremonial wreath, fire a rifle salute and hold a moment of silence. Video of the ceremony will be posted on the cemetery’s Facebook page. Edmonds Memorial Cemetery will be closed Monday but city employees spent Friday placing about 650 white crosses and American flags at each veteran’s grave.
This year’s observance is even more somber given the many veterans who have contracted the virus and died, including Harold “Lucky” Bourgoin of Bellevue. The 97-year-old — who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War — died April 25 from complications from the coronavirus.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 1,000 veterans have been killed by the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported. That does not include hundreds more who have died in state-run veterans homes, including hard-hit facilities in New Jersey, Massachusetts and Louisiana.
As of late Saturday, the Washington State Department of Health reported 243 new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths from the previous day, according to data released Sunday.
The statewide death toll now stands at 1,061.
Lock your cars! Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With more people than ever staying home to lessen the spread of COVID-19, their sedans, pickup trucks and SUVs are parked unattended on the streets, making them easy targets for opportunistic thieves.
Despite silent streets and nearly non-existent traffic, vehicle larcenies shot up 63% in New York and nearly 17% in Los Angeles from Jan. 1 through mid-May, compared with the same period last year.
And many other law enforcement agencies around the U.S. are reporting an increase in stolen cars and vehicle burglaries, even as violent crime has dropped dramatically nationwide in the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a low-risk crime with a potentially high reward, police say, especially when many drivers leave their doors unlocked or their keys inside.
—The Associated Press
Trump doubles up with Maryland, Virginia Memorial Day events
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump booked back-to-back Memorial Day appearances despite the coronavirus pandemic, at Arlington National Cemetery and at a historic fort in Baltimore. Trump recently called Baltimore a “rat and rodent infested mess,” and its mayor has suggested Trump stay home.
Presidents typically honor fallen military members by laying a wreath and delivering a speech at the hallowed burial ground in Virginia. But the pandemic, which is expected to claim its 100,000th American this week, has led to changes this year. Trump will only lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
He is expected to speak later at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine. It’s where a poem, written after a huge American flag was hoisted to celebrate an important victory over the British during the War of 1812, became “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Trump has been steadily ramping up his schedule in an effort to portray the nation as returning to its pre-pandemic ways as it emerges from a devastating economic shutdown intended to slow the virus.
The U.S. leads the world with more than 1.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 97,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
U.S. faces a Memorial Day like no other; Greek islands reopen
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Americans prepared to mark a Memorial Day like no other as the coronavirus pandemic upended traditional commemorations, while Greece sought to revive its crucial tourism sector by restoring ferry services to its popular Aegean islands.
U.S. authorities warned beach-goers to heed social distancing rules to avoid a resurgence of the virus that has infected 5.4 million people worldwide and killed over 345,000, including nearly 100,000 Americans, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
In New York City, honoring fallen military members will be done with car convoys and small ceremonies this year instead of parades to conform with coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
“It’s something we’re upset about, but we understand,” said Raymond Aalbue, chairman of the United Military Veterans of Kings County, which usually puts on a parade in Brooklyn.