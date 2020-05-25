On a Memorial Day unlike any other, many ceremonies and parades to honor fallen veterans — both locally and across the country — have been canceled or curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing ban on large gatherings. But people are still being encouraged to honor veterans independently.

The gates of Seattle’s Evergreen Washelli Cemetery will remain open Monday, with “an avenue of flags” leading from the entrance to the veterans’ section, where staff have placed decorated buckets by each veteran’s headstone so family members and loved ones can leave flowers or flags. At Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, members of the Washington National Guard will attend a private ceremony Monday morning to lay a ceremonial wreath, fire a rifle salute and hold a moment of silence. Video of the ceremony will be posted on the cemetery’s Facebook page. Edmonds Memorial Cemetery will be closed Monday but city employees spent Friday placing about 650 white crosses and American flags at each veteran’s grave.

This year’s observance is even more somber given the many veterans who have contracted the virus and died, including Harold “Lucky” Bourgoin of Bellevue. The 97-year-old — who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War — died April 25 from complications from the coronavirus.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 1,000 veterans have been killed by the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported. That does not include hundreds more who have died in state-run veterans homes, including hard-hit facilities in New Jersey, Massachusetts and Louisiana.

As of late Saturday, the Washington State Department of Health reported 243 new COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths from the previous day, according to data released Sunday.

The statewide death toll now stands at 1,061.

