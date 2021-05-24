By
 

In some Washington state ZIP codes, adult vaccination rates for at least one dose have risen well above 80%. Overall statewide, about 59% of Washingtonians 16 and older have received at least one shot, and state officials say vaccine supply exceeds demand.

Nationwide, more than 61% of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, and the U.S. added fewer than 30,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since June.

Still, most scientists say reaching herd immunity — when the virus can’t readily be transmitted because so many are protected — is unlikely. And in some areas, vaccination rates are behind despite ample supply. Convincing those who remain unvaccinated still requires outreach and public health campaigns.

Note: DOH will not have updated data online through the weekend (May 22-23) due to scheduled maintenance.
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Parents are facing tough new decisions after the CDC eased its guidance on masks, with many wondering what they should do around their unvaccinated kids. Here's how Western Washington parents are navigating this and why, for some, "the new guidance closes our world." Meanwhile, scientists offer a breakdown of which activities kids without vaccines can safely do.

If you mixed two kinds of COVID vaccines, would you get the best of both worlds? Some vaccinated people are wondering if it makes sense to get a different shot for even more protection. Don't try it on your own, but scientists say this is an "exciting area of vaccine research."

When will we get our pre-COVID lifestyles back? We talked with Seattle-area scientists about the clues and unknowns in six key areas that will determine the course ahead, from variants to masks and booster shots. Across the nation, case numbers are looking better than they have in nearly a year, but some regions are far behind others when it comes to vaccination.

We all have a critical choice to make about masks. Columnist Naomi Ishisaka explains why she's keeping hers firmly fastened.

Michigan's governor is in hot water after a photo hit social media of her breaking COVID-19 rules at a bar. It isn't the first time Gov. Gretchen Whitmer failed to take her own advice on the pandemic.

