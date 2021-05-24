In some Washington state ZIP codes, adult vaccination rates for at least one dose have risen well above 80%. Overall statewide, about 59% of Washingtonians 16 and older have received at least one shot, and state officials say vaccine supply exceeds demand.

Nationwide, more than 61% of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, and the U.S. added fewer than 30,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since June.

Still, most scientists say reaching herd immunity — when the virus can’t readily be transmitted because so many are protected — is unlikely. And in some areas, vaccination rates are behind despite ample supply. Convincing those who remain unvaccinated still requires outreach and public health campaigns.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.