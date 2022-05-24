Preliminary data showed that three small doses of Pfizer vaccines offered children under 5 strong protection against COVID-19, the company announced early this week.

Last month, Moderna officials announced they would ask federal health regulators to approve its two COVID-19 vaccine doses for children under 5.

But before any doses are made available to the country’s youngest children, health officials and expert panels need to decide if they are safe enough and offer enough protection. The Food and Drug Administration tentatively set June 15 as the date to publicly review the two companies’ vaccines.

Meanwhile, some U.S. states are reporting a surge in cases including California where cases doubled in some areas.

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that the pandemic is “most certainly not over,” despite a decline in global cases following the surge driven by the omicron variant.

