Twenty-one of Washington‘s 39 counties have now been approved to move into the second stage of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase coronavirus recovery plan following the governor’s expansion of criteria this week that allowed more counties to apply for reopening. The second phase of recovery allows several kinds of businesses, including hair salons and restaurants, to welcome back customers two months after Inslee’s stay-at-home order went into effect, albeit with some with restrictions.

The coronavirus may still be spreading at epidemic rates in 24 states, particularly in the South and Midwest, according to new research that highlights the risk of a second wave of infections in places that reopen too quickly or without sufficient precautions.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

State health officials confirm 19,585 cases of COVID-19 in Washington

State health officials confirmed 320 new COVID-19 cases in Washington late Saturday night, including five more deaths.

The recent update brings the state's totals to 19,585 cases and 1,055 deaths, according to the state Department of Health’s (DOH) data dashboard. The dashboard reports 3,256 total hospitalizations in Washington.

So far, 316,276 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in the state, per DOH. Of those, 6.2% have come back positive.

—Paige Cornwell
