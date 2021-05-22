By
 

For the first time in almost a year, the average of daily coronavirus infections in the U.S. have fallen below 30,000, but hotspots remain, including areas in the Deep South, as well as the Pacific Northwest.

Meanwhile, unexpected pandemic side effects continue to emerge, from the Navajo Nation becoming the most populous tribe in the U.S. to some women wondering whether post-mask life will reintroduce the familiar scourge of entitled people (often men) demanding smiles.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here, to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Note: DOH will not have updated data online through the weekend (May 22-23) due to scheduled maintenance.
UK officials: Vaccines effective against Indian variant

LONDON (AP) — British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the U.K. Health Security Agency, said officials in England are on track to proceed with the final stage of unlocking the country from June 21 if the public remains cautious.

“It’s looking good if people are continuing to observe all of the safety signals,” she told the BBC. However, she warned that the Indian variant is starting to become the dominant strain in parts of northwestern England, and people there need to be vigilant.

—The Associated Press
Drone companies are preparing to deliver COVID vaccines in rural U.S.

While more than one-third of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there are still millions of people who have yet to receive a single dose.

Reasons for not getting a shot vary — some don’t want one at all, while others say they’ll wait a bit longer to decide. And then, there are people who want to get vaccinated but are in too remote of an area to get to a typical vaccination site.

They include people working on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico or living in rural areas miles from the nearest doctor’s office or pharmacy. Drone companies are positioning themselves to deliver refrigerated medical products to those people. If the plans don’t pan out in time to combat the coronavirus crisis, then they hope to be set up to assist swiftly in the world’s next big health scare.

—The Washington Post

Our pandemic summer and fall could be almost normal, scientists say; here’s what needs to happen

Some fully vaccinated Washingtonians are ditching their masks, cases are falling and restaurants this summer could be packed.

In some Washington state ZIP codes, adult vaccination rates for at least one shot have risen well above 80%.

Summer could feel comfortable — perhaps almost normal — but the pandemic isn’t over.

Most scientists say reaching herd immunity — in which the virus can’t readily be transmitted because so many people are protected — is unlikely. 

—Evan Bush
Seattle Times staff & news services

