For the first time in almost a year, the average of daily coronavirus infections in the U.S. have fallen below 30,000, but hotspots remain, including areas in the Deep South, as well as the Pacific Northwest.

Meanwhile, unexpected pandemic side effects continue to emerge, from the Navajo Nation becoming the most populous tribe in the U.S. to some women wondering whether post-mask life will reintroduce the familiar scourge of entitled people (often men) demanding smiles.

