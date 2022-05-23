The CDC is urging all adults over age 50 to get a second booster shot if four months have elapsed since their first booster dose. The advisory underlines growing concern among federal officials as new weekly coronavirus infections again surpassed 100,000 last week, considered to be an undercount of cases.

The guidance also extends to anyone over 12 with certain immune deficiencies, according to the CDC. On Friday, the agency’s director also said 45% of Americans live in counties with infection rates high enough to consider again wearing masks indoors.

