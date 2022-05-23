The CDC is urging all adults over age 50 to get a second booster shot if four months have elapsed since their first booster dose. The advisory underlines growing concern among federal officials as new weekly coronavirus infections again surpassed 100,000 last week, considered to be an undercount of cases.
The guidance also extends to anyone over 12 with certain immune deficiencies, according to the CDC. On Friday, the agency’s director also said 45% of Americans live in counties with infection rates high enough to consider again wearing masks indoors.
COVID no longer the biggest concern for many travelers
The latest installment of Longwoods International’s ongoing American Travel Sentiment Study indicates that record-high gas prices and soaring airfare costs have overtaken pandemic-related concerns for consumers as the summer travel season approaches.
According to the study, one-third of travelers said that gas prices will greatly affect their travel plans over the next six months, while one-quarter reported that the soaring price of plane tickets will impact them in a similar way.
Only 19% of respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic now stands to greatly influence their travel decisions for the same time frame.
“Inflation, high gas prices, and generally rising costs are front of mind for travelers this summer season,” remarked Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. “However, competing with these concerns is the strong pent-up demand for post-pandemic travel, so the impact of prices may be somewhat muted by that surge in demand.”