Despite phase two of Washington’s reopening only days away, Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday some counties won’t be able to open small businesses — like barbershops, hair salons and in-store dining — by June 1 under his four-part coronavirus plan. The announcement didn’t say which counties would see those delays, but Inslee’s office released numbers ranking counties by the criteria he used earlier this week to make 10 additional counties eligible to start the second phase before June 1. Here’s more on what each phase means.

While churches and other house of worship in Washington remain closed under Inslee’s plan, President Donald Trump on Friday deemed them “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend. If governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, he said — though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.

