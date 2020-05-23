Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.
In a statement Friday, Washington Catholic State Conference said the public celebration of Mass was suspended "not out of fear, but out of our deepest respect for human life and heath."
The statement was signed by Seattle Archbishop Paul Etienne, as well as Yakima Bishop Joseph Tyson, Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly, and Auxiliary Seattle Bishops Eusebio Elizondo and Daniel Mueggenborg.
Their statement added: "Our love of God and neighbor is always personal and not partisan. While we share the desire to bring people back to Mass as quickly as possible, we will wait to schedule our public worship when it is safe and we are prepared to do so."
Etienne and the other leaders said they are preparing parishes across the state for eventually re-opening in a manner that "not only is safe, but is liturgically reverent." No date for reopening has been set.
A similar message came from the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Washington (CAIR-WA), which said while religious services are "an essential part of our faith" right now "public gatherings are not an option."
The statement by Masih Fouladi, executive director of CAIR-WA, said at a time when healthcare workers are risking their lives "we must do our part" to protect the workers and the public.
Fouladi added: "And we will not follow the lead of a President who suggests injecting people with “disinfectants” and who refuses to follow basic CDC guidelines like wearing a mask in public."
He said mosques and Muslim leaders "are doing everything they can to keep people safe and connected to their faith as we approach the end of Ramadan and prepare for Eid" and would continue to follow the guidance of Gov. Jay Inslee and public-health officials.