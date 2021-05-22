Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday addressed ongoing confusion on local mask requirements, clarifying that local jurisdictions have the authority to continue mask mandates, as King County confirmed it would do on Thursday. But officials throughout the state cannot stop businesses from requiring customers to wear face coverings.

